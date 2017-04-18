Germ in raw milk, poultry now tops fo...

Germ in raw milk, poultry now tops food poisoning list

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this June 19, 2015 file photo, eggs sit waiting to be cooked at a cafe in Des Moines, Iowa. The U.S. government's latest report card released Thursday, April 20, 2017, on food poisoning suggests that campylobacter, a germ commonly linked to raw milk and poultry, is surpassing salmonella at the top of the culprit list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC... Wed Local 6
KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ... Wed Local 16
News FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10) Apr 14 YouKnowRonCallMe 23
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Mar 24 WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Mar 24 Pete Rickets 402
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC