Friday - happy hour' coming to downtown Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines is getting the biggest happy hour in the metro, Commons Off The Clock, starting May 19, 2017, bringing bands, brews, and bites to Cowles Commons on select Fridays this summer. This new event is a chance for Des Moines area residents to unwind, meet-up, and have fun as they leave work behind, and prepare for a weekend of enjoying all that the Des Moines Metro has to offer.

