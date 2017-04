Freedom to Believe rally addresses religious animosity

WEBVTT LAURA: YES TO LOVE AND NO TONEW TONIGHT, DUST YET -- NEWTONIGHT YES TO LOVE AND NO TO, HATE.THAT'S THE MESSAGE BEHIND THEFREEDOM TO BELIEVE RALLY TODAYAT THE STATE CAPITOL.KCCI'S MARIA LISIGNOLI JUSTRETURNED FROM THE RALLY.MARIA, WHAT SPURRED ORGANIZERSTO CREATE THIS RALLY TODAY?MARIA: MESSAGES OF HATE THATHAVE BEEN SPREAD AROUND IOWA.MOST RECENTLY, ANTI-ISLAMICNOTES THAT WERE LEFT AT THEISLAMIC CENTER IN DES MOINES ANDIN AMES, AND A THREATENING PHONECALL THAT WAS MADE TO ASYNAGOGUE IN MASON CITY.THE ORGANIZATION INTERFAITHALLIANCE OF IOWA HAD ENOUGH ANDBROUGHT TOGETHER A DIVERSE GROUPOF PEOPLE TO SPREAD A NEWMESSAGE OF LOVE.NOW THIS RALLY WAS NOT ONLYABOUT THE FREEDOM OF RELIGION.IT WAS A RALLY THAT STOOD UP FORPEOPLE OF ALL RELIGIONS,BACKGROUNDS, ETHNICITIES,ORIENTATIONS AND GENDERS.DESPITE THE RAIN PEOPLE SHOWED, UP TO LISTEN TO A HANDFUL OFSTATE REPRESENTATIVES, ... (more)

