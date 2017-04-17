Former school worker faces 10 child pornography counts
A man who worked for a suburban Des Moines school district for more than 11 years has been arrested on child pornography charges. Polk County Jail records say 28-year-old Justin Chugg remained in custody Tuesday on 10 counts related to the porn, including possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar '17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC