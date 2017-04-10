Farmers voice support for Leopold Center in face of legislative cuts
Farmers from across the state voiced support for the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University, after the Iowa legislature moved last week to eliminate state appropriations and shut down the Leopold Center. Earlier in the week, appropriations bills were proposed in committee to eliminate the Leopold Center as of July 2017, ending a 30-year history of conducting on-farm research and working with Iowa farmers to implement sustainable farming practices and improve farm profitability.
