Farmers to plant less wheat more soybeans

Des Moines, Iowa a The amber waves of grain are about to turn into bean pods as farmers report they'll plant millions of acres in soybeans instead of wheat this year as a global glut of the grain has made it unprofitable to grow. In its annual prospective plantings report released Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said wheat acres will be the lowest on record this year at 46.1 million acres and soybean planting will be at a record high of 89.5 million acres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.