Family, friends honor fallen crime victims

WEBVTT WERE HONORED.>> LAST YEAR ALONE, THERE WERE107 VICTIMS OF HOMICIDE IN OURSTATE.IN ADDITION, THERE WERECOUNTLESS MORE TRAGEDY THAT WILLFOREVER IMPACT THE LIVES OFVICTIMS AND THEIR FAMILIES.>> WE WERE DEVASTATED WHEN HEDIED SO NEEDLESSLY.YOU DON'T REALLY THINK THATSOMETHING LIKE THIS THAT IS SOPREVENTABLE AND SO RANDOM AND SOUNDESERVED CAN HAPPEN.>> WE HAVE TO BE RESILIENT, HAVESTRENGTH, MOVE FORWARD IN ORDERTO HONOR THOSE VICTIMS WHO HAVEHAD TRAGIC EVENTS HAPPEN TOTHEM.>> 2016 WAS, WITHOUT A DOUBT,THE WORST YEAR IN THE HISTORY OFTHE DES MOINES POLICEDEPARTMENT.THEY WERE FRIENDS AND THEY DIEDOING WHAT THEY LOVE, PROTECTINGTHOSE NEEDED THEM MOST.THEY WERE HEROES.THEY WERE LOVED.>> ADDING ALL OF US ARE HONOREDTO SERVE THEM.-- I THINK ALL OF US ARE HONOREDTO SERVE THEM.

