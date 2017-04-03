Experience the opera
Area residents of Washington, Iowa will have the chance to see one of Iowa's premier performing arts organizations when OPERA Iowa, Des Moines Metro Opera's educational touring troupe, arrives on Friday, April 7, to present a two-hour version of Rossini's comedic masterpiece, The Barber of Seville , at 7:30 p.m. at the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center. The performance is being sponsored by the Washington Area Performing Arts and many other underwriting organizations.
