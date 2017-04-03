Experience the opera

Area residents of Washington, Iowa will have the chance to see one of Iowa's premier performing arts organizations when OPERA Iowa, Des Moines Metro Opera's educational touring troupe, arrives on Friday, April 7, to present a two-hour version of Rossini's comedic masterpiece, The Barber of Seville , at 7:30 p.m. at the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center. The performance is being sponsored by the Washington Area Performing Arts and many other underwriting organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.