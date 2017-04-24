Exclusive: Des Moines police chief discusses city's violent start to 2017
Wingert said that having 12 homicides so far this year is "disturbing," and while each case is different, the overall problem is that some young people in our community don't value human life. "Obviously you can't ignore the numbers, and 12 homicides this early in the year is disturbing to us, as it should be," Wingert said.
