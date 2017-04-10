Des Moines Water Works Planning To Raise Rates, Won't Appeal Dismissal Of Their Suit Against Farmers
DES MOINES WATER WORKS PLANNING TO RAISE RATES, WON'T APPEAL DISMISSAL OF THEIR SUIT AGAINST FARMERS Apr. 14, 2017 WHO radio, Des Moines, IA reports: Get ready to pay more if you're a customer of Des Moines Water Works. "Our ratepayers, who have suffered through ten-percent rate increases in the last four years, I'm confident will see rate increases several factors greater than that in the foreseeable future because of our inability to move this through the legal process."
