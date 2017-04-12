Des Moines Water Works Moving On From...

Des Moines Water Works Moving On From Lawsuit But Still Focused On Cleaning Up Iowa Water

Des Moines Water Works CEO Bill Stowe says he and the Water Works are moving past their failed lawsuit and looking to new ways to clean up Iowa waterways and deliver clean drinking water to customers. Last month a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Water Works had failed against Buena Vista, Calhoun and Sac Counties.

