Des Moines Symphony 2017-2018 Season Announcement

From Slavonic folk dance to Russian ballet and Spanish flamenco, the Symphony's 2017-2018 Season takes its inspiration from music written for the dance. The Symphony's seven-concert Masterworks series highlights Tchaikovsky's masterful 19th-century ballet music, Johann Strauss, Jr.'s whirling waltzes, Beethoven's Seventh Symphony, his "Apotheosis of the Dance" - and so much more.

