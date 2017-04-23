Des Moines stabbing death is 12th homicide this year
Des Moines police have arrested a man in an early-morning stabbing death. Police say officers were called just before 2 a.m. Sunday to investigate a stabbing and found a 40-year-old man with a wound to his chest.
