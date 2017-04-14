Des Moines Playhouse Presents Fancy N...

Des Moines Playhouse Presents Fancy Nancy the Musical

10 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents "Fancy Nancy The Musical," Apr. 28-May 21. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com , by phone at 515-277-6261 , or at The Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. "Fancy Nancy The Musical" is sponsored by Fareway Stores, Inc. Meet Nancy , who believes that more is ALWAYS better when it comes to being fancy. But when someone else gets picked to be the star mermaid of her first dance recital and she is forced to play a tree, Nancy must learn kindness and find the "fancy flair" in her new role.

Des Moines, IA

