Des Moines Playhouse Announces Act Two of Capital Campaign

The Des Moines Community Playhouse is raising the curtain on Act Two, the second phase of its capital campaign, at a public kick-off, 5:30 PM, Tuesday, May 2, at the theatre. The event is free; reservations are requested and may be made by calling Anna Zimney, Playhouse administrative assistant, at 515-974-5356 .

