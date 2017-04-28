Des Moines Playhouse Announces Act Two of Capital Campaign
The Des Moines Community Playhouse is raising the curtain on Act Two, the second phase of its capital campaign, at a public kick-off, 5:30 PM, Tuesday, May 2, at the theatre. The event is free; reservations are requested and may be made by calling Anna Zimney, Playhouse administrative assistant, at 515-974-5356 .
