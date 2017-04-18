Des Moines man pleads guilty in double homicide
A man who went on trial Monday for a double homicide in Des Moines has decided to plead guilty. Michael John Wanchanic was charged with first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed 31-year-old Heather Belieu and her fiance 36-year-old Bryon Howard in late November 2015 while their infant child was still in their arms.
Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
