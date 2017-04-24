Des Moines lake dries up for major improvement project

WEBVTT AND THECOUNTY ARE WORKING ON A PLAN TOREMOVE AS MUCH SEDIMENT ASPOSSIBLE.IT IS STARTLING.EASTER LAKE, ALL DRIED UP.>> BEAUTIFUL EASTER LAKE.>> RIGHT.THEN A LITTLE BIT SURPRISED.>> THIS COUPLE VISITING FROMNEBRASKA THOUGHT THEY WOULD WALKAROUND A LAKE THIS AFTERNOON.>> IT WAS KIND OF LIKE WALKINGON THE MOON.>> THE PROCESS OF RESTORINGDEPTH AND WATER QUALITY TOEASTER LAKE STARTED LATE LASTSUMMER.A HYDRAULIC DREDGER WILL CHURNUP AND SUCK OUT ALMOST 600,000CUBIC YARDS OF SEDIMENT, BUTWORK THAT IS JUST AS IMPORTANTIS TAKING PLACE UPSTREAM.>> IT WOULD BE FOOLISH OF US TOSPEND MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OFDOLLARS TAKING THE SILT OUT OFTHE LAKE IF IT WAS GOING TO COMERIGHT BACK IN.MARK: TO SLOW THE EROSIONSENDING SEDIMENT FLOWING INTOTHE LAKE, ROCK DAMS ARE BEINGINSTALLED IN FEEDER STREAMS SLOW THE FLOW, FILTER THE WATERAND ALLOW SILT TO BUILD UP IN, SEDIMENT BASINS LIKE THIS ONEMAIN LAKE.I'M ... (more)

