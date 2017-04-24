Des Moines lake dries up for major im...

Des Moines lake dries up for major improvement project

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

WEBVTT AND THECOUNTY ARE WORKING ON A PLAN TOREMOVE AS MUCH SEDIMENT ASPOSSIBLE.IT IS STARTLING.EASTER LAKE, ALL DRIED UP.>> BEAUTIFUL EASTER LAKE.>> RIGHT.THEN A LITTLE BIT SURPRISED.>> THIS COUPLE VISITING FROMNEBRASKA THOUGHT THEY WOULD WALKAROUND A LAKE THIS AFTERNOON.>> IT WAS KIND OF LIKE WALKINGON THE MOON.>> THE PROCESS OF RESTORINGDEPTH AND WATER QUALITY TOEASTER LAKE STARTED LATE LASTSUMMER.A HYDRAULIC DREDGER WILL CHURNUP AND SUCK OUT ALMOST 600,000CUBIC YARDS OF SEDIMENT, BUTWORK THAT IS JUST AS IMPORTANTIS TAKING PLACE UPSTREAM.>> IT WOULD BE FOOLISH OF US TOSPEND MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OFDOLLARS TAKING THE SILT OUT OFTHE LAKE IF IT WAS GOING TO COMERIGHT BACK IN.MARK: TO SLOW THE EROSIONSENDING SEDIMENT FLOWING INTOTHE LAKE, ROCK DAMS ARE BEINGINSTALLED IN FEEDER STREAMS SLOW THE FLOW, FILTER THE WATERAND ALLOW SILT TO BUILD UP IN, SEDIMENT BASINS LIKE THIS ONEMAIN LAKE.I'M ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with... Sun Local 2
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Apr 21 sidneym 12
DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC... Apr 19 Local 6
KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ... Apr 19 Local 16
News FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10) Apr 14 YouKnowRonCallMe 23
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,556,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC