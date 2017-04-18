Des Moines Hopeful for Another Chance to Host NCAA Tournament
The NCAA will release the sites for its 2019-2022 men's basketball tournaments Tuesday, and event organizers in Des Moines are hoping the city has made the cut. The bid that has been submitted has Drake University playing host, which could allow Iowa, Iowa State, and UNI a bit of home court advantage if they qualify for the tournament.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar '17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|22
