Des Moines Billboard Displays Anti-Farm Bureau Insurance Message
Mark Soeth paid to display an ad reading, "Do Not Buy Farm Bureau Insurance" on a billboard along Fleur Drive. Farm Bureau officials told Channel 13 they have been in contact with Soeth, and are only saying he disagrees with Farm Bureau policies.
