Des Moines Art Center announces Fingerman Lecture 2017: Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole
On Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m., the Des Moines Art Center will present a lecture by Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, "My Love of Art: A Lifelong Journey." The event will take place in Levitt Auditorium and is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.* Dr. Cole is a prominent academic and consultant on issues of diversity and inclusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC