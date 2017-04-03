Des Moines Art Center announces Fingerman Lecture 2017: Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole

On Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m., the Des Moines Art Center will present a lecture by Dr. Johnnetta Betsch Cole, "My Love of Art: A Lifelong Journey." The event will take place in Levitt Auditorium and is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.* Dr. Cole is a prominent academic and consultant on issues of diversity and inclusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.