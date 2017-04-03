Country Inn & Suites Opens Near Des Moines, IA
The newly constructed hotel has 71 guestrooms and suites. Amenities include free WiFi, an indoor swimming pool, free parking, a business center and fitness center, along with the brand's signature and complimentary, hot Be Our Guest breakfast served daily on classic dining ware.
