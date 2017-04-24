Could ex-Beatle Paul McCartney be ret...

Could ex-Beatle Paul McCartney be returning to Des Moines?

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Iowa Events Center announced Monday that it will hold a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to share a special announcement for Wells Fargo this summer. The Iowa Events Center set up a special website called Tuesday10am.com , which flashes the titles of various Paul McCartney and Beatles songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Des Moines, IA

