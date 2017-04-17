Community Youth Concepts plans weekend of celebrations in Des Moines for GYSD 2017
Des Moines, Iowa - As part of its Global Youth Service Day event, Community Youth Concepts will recognize outstanding youth who are making an impact in their communities through volunteer service. The organization is a key leader of Global Youth Service Day, an international event on April 21-23, 2017 that celebrates the power of young people.
