Climbing number of violent crimes takes its toll on the metro
Des Moines police have tracked down the two cars involved in a drive-by shooting at 2nd and University avenues Tuesday but said that no arrests have been made. Monday's shooting is one of several violent crimes to rock the city this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|1 hr
|Local
|6
|KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ...
|1 hr
|Local
|16
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC