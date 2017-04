Cities could still ban fireworks despite legalization

WEBVTT THE FOURTH OF JULY.WEST DES MOINES PLANS TO OPTOUT, MEANING IT WOULD BAN THEUSE OF FIREWORKS.>> WE WILL PROBABLY PASS ANORDINANCE THAT WILL PUT US BACKIN THE SAME POSITION WE ARE INTODAY AS FAR AS SHOOTING OFFFIREWORKS.IT WOULD BE ILLEGAL TO SHOOT INWEST DES MOINES ABSENT OF ANOFFICIAL PERMIT.MARCUS: DES MOINES CITY COUNCILMEMBER CHRISTINE HENSLEY SAYS ITAPPEARS THE CAPITOL CITY IS INSTEP WITH WEST DES MOINES.>> YOU NEVER KNOW UNTIL THE VOTEIS TAKEN, BUT I WILL SAY JUSTFROM SOME OF THE COMMENTS WEWOULD PROBABLY BE IN FAVOR OFOPTING OUT.MARCUS: DES MOINES FIRE CHIEFJOHN TEKIPPE WOULD LIKE TO SEESURROUNDING COMMUNITIES ALL ONTHE SAME PAGE.>> IN THE METRO, WE HAVENEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES.WE ARE SURROUNDED AND TO HAVE, ONE POLICY FOR ALL OF THEMWOULD PROBABLY BE BEST.MARCUS: THAT MAY BE EASIER SAIDTHAN DONE.NORWALK PLANS TO STAY THE COURSEAND FOLLOW THE BILL AS WRITTENWHEN SIGNED INTO ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.