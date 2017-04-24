Chris Soules' lawyers: Don't prejudge 'Bachelor' alum based on 'knee-jerk' coverage of fatal acci...
An attorney for Chris Soules of "The Bachelor," who was arrested earlier this week in Iowa after an accident left a man dead, is asking that his client not be tried in the media. "Soules' 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect," his lawyers said Thursday in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|16 hr
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
|KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ...
|Apr 19
|Local
|16
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC