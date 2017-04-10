Charlie Sheen to visit Des Moines as part of Comic Con

Hollywood headliner Charlie Sheen, whose dozens of topline film and TV credits include hits "Two and Half Men," "Anger Management," Wall Street and Platoon, will make his second Wizard World Comic Con appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. The actor, writer and producer will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive fan Q&A at the pop culture extravaganza at the Iowa Events Center.

