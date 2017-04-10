Charlie Sheen to visit Des Moines as ...

Charlie Sheen to visit Des Moines as part of Comic Con

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Hollywood headliner Charlie Sheen, whose dozens of topline film and TV credits include hits "Two and Half Men," "Anger Management," Wall Street and Platoon, will make his second Wizard World Comic Con appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. The actor, writer and producer will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive fan Q&A at the pop culture extravaganza at the Iowa Events Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale Apr 6 Your new nightmare 2
Fun Snapchat Mar 25 Drt92 2
ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16) Mar 24 WATCHDOG 11
iowa sucks (Jan '08) Mar 24 Pete Rickets 402
Natalie Finn - R.I.P. Mar 17 abc 1
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... Mar '17 Dems Reps for Ben... 23
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... Mar '17 Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC