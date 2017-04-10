Charlie Sheen to visit Des Moines as part of Comic Con
Hollywood headliner Charlie Sheen, whose dozens of topline film and TV credits include hits "Two and Half Men," "Anger Management," Wall Street and Platoon, will make his second Wizard World Comic Con appearance at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. The actor, writer and producer will greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct an interactive fan Q&A at the pop culture extravaganza at the Iowa Events Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Apr 6
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar '17
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar '17
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC