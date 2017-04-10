Charges filed in city's 10th homicide 19 MIN
Police said Friday that 26-year-old Larry Deandre Ratliff Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting occurred Tuesday night in a vacant parking lot near Saints Pub and Patio at 4041 Urbandale Ave. Police said Antonio Eugene Quinn, 36, of Des Moines was killed in the shooting.
