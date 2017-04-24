Cedar Rapids mayor expects automated camera appeal decision soon
Cedar Rapids and two other Iowa cities lost round one in a fight with the Iowa Department of Transportation to keep automated traffic cameras in operation on state highways Thursday. Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Muscatine, the cities involved in the suit, have 30 days to either comply or appeal that ruling in Polk County.
