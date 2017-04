Bizarre crime leads to death of woman's dog

WEBVTT WINTERSET, LAURATERRELL.STACEY: NEW ON 8, A BIZARRECRIME IN DES MOINES LINKS TO --DES MOINES LEADS TO THE DEATH OFA DOG AND QUESTIONS.STEVE: THEY RESPONDED TO AGARAGE FIRE.MARK, WHAT HAPPENED HERE?MARK: THE HOMEOWNER HAS THE SAMEQUESTION.A FEUD IS AGO, SHE WOKE UPAROUND 6:00 A.M., COULD NOT FINDHER DOG.SHE FOUND THE DOG COWERING INTHE CORNER OF THIS FENCED INBACKYARD.I WANT TO WARN PEOPLE AT HOMETHAT SOME OF YOU MIGHT FINDTHESE IMAGES DISTURBING.>> I PICKED HER UP AND YOU CANTELL THAT HER BREATHING WASREALLY HEAVY AND DEEP.I WAS REALLY CONCERNED.HER FACE.MARK: THE DOG IZZY EVENTUALLYDIED OF SEVERE BURNS ALL OVERHER BODY.THIS IS WHAT SHE LOOKED LIKEBEFORE AND THIS IS AFTER THEFIRE.THE WORST WOUNDS, WE ARE TOLD,WAS IN HER BELLY AREA.WHEN THEY TOOK THE DOG TO THEANIMAL HOSPITAL, THAT'S WHEJORDAN NOTICED THAT THE BACKSEATOF HER CAR HAD SCORCH MARKS INIT.SHE ALSO NOTICED BIRDS -- ... (more)

