Bed bugs trouble for hospitals across Iowa and U.S.
A Cedar Rapids woman recently found what appeared to be a bed bug at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. On April third, Kasie De Camp said she was sitting in a hospital room in the orthopedic area of UIHC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|22 hr
|Your new nightmare
|2
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC