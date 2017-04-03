Anti-abortion bill includes waiting period, ultrasound provisions
New restrictions on abortion in Iowa are likely imminent with the passage of a 20-week abortion ban Wednesday in the Iowa House of Representatives. Senate File 471 passed the GOP-controlled House 55-41 after several hours of debate at the Capitol in Des Moines.
