America's other drug problem: Prescriptions are being wasted while the needy are shut out
Every week in Des Moines, Iowa, the employees of a small nonprofit collect bins of unexpired prescription drugs tossed out by nursing homes after residents died, moved out or no longer needed them. The drugs are given to patients who couldn't otherwise afford them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shantel Pray aka Shantel Morrison (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Katie1
|4
|Elias Johnson's job at WOI-DT at risk for meeti...
|Thu
|Local
|3
|CBS to terminate the affiliation agreement with...
|Apr 23
|Local
|2
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Apr 21
|sidneym
|12
|DirecTV and Dish Network blackout could doom KC...
|Apr 19
|Local
|6
|KCCI under Hearst Television is losing viewers ...
|Apr 19
|Local
|16
|FUNDRAISING SCAM: Family of Child With Cancer C... (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|YouKnowRonCallMe
|23
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC