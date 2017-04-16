16-year-old arrested for murder
Officers arrested Dequavius Eddie Robinson, 16, of Des Moines overnight and charged him with First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, and First Degree Robbery. Officers say Robinson shot and killed Augustin Nouh, 20, on February 7th.
