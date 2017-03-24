West Elm's Downtown Location Will Inc...

West Elm's Downtown Location Will Include Shopping and Apartment Units

13 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

West Elm, the home and living retailer, plans to open a Des Moines location at 219 East Grand Avenue. The store will be located on the first floor of the building, and the upper floors will be comprised of 98 apartment units.

