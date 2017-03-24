Weed World Van Under Investigation in Iowa after Breaking Down
In early March, a stalled vehicle along I-80 East near the Redfield exit and just west of Des Moines threw them for a loop. The Iowa DOT comically posted a photo on Facebook soon after, showing the lime green van wrapped in advertisements for Weed World Candies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|12 hr
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|21 hr
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
|24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun...
|Mar 12
|Right
|2
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC