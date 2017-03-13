WDM teacher faces drug charges follow...

WDM teacher faces drug charges following traffic stop

A West Des Moines teacher faces drug charges after police say they found a small amount of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue on it in her car. According to court documents, police arrested Katherine Seiberling, 38, on Thursday.

