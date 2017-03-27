WDM Police: No charges in incident with principal, assistant principal
West Des Moines police released new information in the investigation that led to the Valley Southwoods principal and assistant principal being placed on administrative leave. According to the letter sent out to parents Monday, the two men were placed on leave while the school investigates a "student-staff interaction" that took place last week Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC