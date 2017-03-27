Water Works Rural Drainage Lawsuit Is Dismissed
DES?MOINES - Rural counties in Iowa are celebrating a ruling by a federal judge on Friday, March 17. The lawsuit filed against three northwest Iowa counties by the Des Moines Water Works was dismissed by Federal Judge Leonard Strand. The dismissal followed a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court in January of this year that Des Moines Water Works could not obtain damages from the northern Iowa drainage districts to reimburse the utility for the cost of cleaning excess nitrates from water.
