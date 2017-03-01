Unions: Workers' comp bill limits Iowa job injury claims
Dozens of public workers gathered Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol in opposition to a bill reducing compensation for getting injured on the job, weeks after legislators voted to severely limit their collecting bargaining rights. The proposed legislation, which was introduced Monday, cuts off worker benefits at 67, minimizes late fees for employers and reduces benefits for injuries tied to a pre-existing condition, among other provisions critics argue will overhaul the current system to burden employees and favor businesses.
