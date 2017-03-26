Thousands Attend Guns and Hoses Hockey Match to Support Families of Fallen Officers
An event to raise money for the Iowa C.O.P.S. Organization--a group that assists the families of fallen officers--brought more than 3,000 people together on Sunday. Members of the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department took to the ice in the Guns and Hoses hockey match.
