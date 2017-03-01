Thieves steal hundreds of dollars from area laundry machines

Thieves are targeting coin-operated laundry machines in apartment complexes, where in most cases, the $500-600 machines are destroyed in the process. There have been more than 30 reported cases in Des Moines and West Des Moines the last three months, and an investigator told KCCI on Friday that similar cases have popped up in every metro city.

