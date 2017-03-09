The Brenton Arboretum celebrates 20th anniversary of the planting of its first trees

Spring break Family Day Camps, a midnight meteor watching party, and a benefit dinner and concert highlight a year-long slate of events at The Brenton Arboretum to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the plantings of the first trees. The year's biggest bash is June Moon, a benefit dinner and concert in conjunction with the full moon on June 9. Other new and special programming to celebrate this landmark year includes family-friendly Spring Break Day Camps March 15 through 17 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cityview Online.