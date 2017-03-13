Snowplows ready to deploy once snowst...

Snowplows ready to deploy once snowstorm enters central Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Plow drivers are on the move across Iowa Sunday night working to clear roads ahead of Monday morning's commute. The roads are wet but not much is sticking to the roads or grass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso... 14 min POTUS 24
Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ... 2 hr Nevada Wolf Pack ... 3
News 24/7 Sobriety proposal would crack down on drun... 21 hr Right 2
Suffering from severe pain/Anxiety ?? 21 hr Huh 2
Did Elias Johnson and Alyx Sacks came here to b... 21 hr CBS 46 Viewer Ben... 1
KCCI to let go Alyx Sacks Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 5
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Feb 20 WGCL-TV - CBS 46 ... 27
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC