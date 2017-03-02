Sheets Snapshot - March 2, 2017

Sheets Snapshot - March 2, 2017

We are in Funnel Week and the wheels of government continue to roll in spite of the rancor and emotion of the Labor and Life Bills. I ran a Bill in Subcommittee, Committee, and on the floor of the House allowing earlier access to military documents in Iowa for historians.

