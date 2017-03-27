Senator McCoy Alleges DHS Dismissed Potential Child Abuse Case Without an Investigation
The alleged abuse took place earlier this year at a home in Des Moines. The infant's parents had a security camera rolling to keep an eye on the babysitter, and the video shows the woman dropping the infant into its crib and then dragging the boy by his foot to get him to lay down.
