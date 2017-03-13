Search warrant reveals new details in Natalie Finn case 22 MIN

Search warrant documents obtained by KCCI 8 News detail the deplorable conditions inside a West Des Moines home where a 16-year-old girl died of malnutrition. The documents reveal that the children were kept in a room with no beds, and that boards were nailed over the home's windows because the children had been sneaking out of the house "panhandling for food down the street at a convenience store."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.