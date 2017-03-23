Schumer urges opposition to Gorsuch

Schumer urges opposition to Gorsuch

Senator Chuck Schumer speaks to the crowd at the 2013 Iowa Democratic Party Jefferson Jackson Dinner in Des Moines, IA Chuck Schumer, the Senate's leading Democrat, on Thursday vowed to oppose President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, arguing the judge didn't convince him during hearings that he'd be an independent check on the current White House.

