Saving a Life is So Easy a Mascot Can Do It
Iowa State University athletics mascot Cy was an impromptu volunteer on Wednesday for a demonstration on how to use a "Stop the Bleed" kit. UnityPoint Health in Des Moines has developed a training program to teach the proper use of the kits that are being distributed nationwide as part of a White House program developed by the Obama administration in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre.
