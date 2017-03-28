Red Cross responds to five home fires overnight
The American Red Cross Iowa Region responded to five home fires overnight on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Creston, Des Moines, Sioux City and Urbandale. Red Cross volunteers offered hope and help with immediate needs which may include shelter, food, clothing and replacement of eye glasses or medications to 12 Iowans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fun Snapchat
|Mar 25
|Drt92
|2
|Adulterer Bill W. Davis of Urbandale
|Mar 25
|Your new nightmare
|1
|ObamaCare is Working ! (Jan '16)
|Mar 24
|WATCHDOG
|11
|iowa sucks (Jan '08)
|Mar 24
|Pete Rickets
|402
|Natalie Finn - R.I.P.
|Mar 17
|abc
|1
|Housing a Urban Development Secretary Ben Carso...
|Mar 13
|Dems Reps for Ben...
|23
|Des Moines residents to Elias Johnson and Alyx ...
|Mar 13
|Nevada Wolf Pack ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC